World’s best cyclists cross stage three finish line in Leamington

The world’s best female cyclists came across the finish line of in Leamington this afternoon (Friday June 9) for the third stage of the OVO Women’s Tour.

Stage Three of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour started in Atherstone this morning and then went through Kenilworth, Warwick and Southam before finishing in Leamington this afternoon.

The route was 93 miles long and featured two sprint sections, the first happened on Warwick Road in Kenilworth and the second happened on Kineton Road in Wellesbourne. The fastest riders gained bonus points on these sections.

To celebrate stage three of the tour finishing in Leamington, a market took place along Warwick street featuring a variety of food, drink and produce stalls.

Just after 2.10pm the cyclists came over the finish line, which was on The Parade in Leamington. After all the cyclists made it across the line there was a podium presentation.

The stage three winner was Chloe Hosking.

Stage four of the race will take place in Chesterfield tomorrow.

To see the footage from the finish line go to the Leamington Courier Facebook page.