Work to install speed humps in Leyes Lane outside Kenilworth School to start soon

Work to install seven new speed humps in Leyes Lane outside Kenilworth School will get underway soon, Warwickshire County Council has confirmed.

Roadworks to install the humps will start on Monday July 24, and will also incorporate road resurfacing and improvements to the drains.

Leyes Lane will be closed until Thursday August 31, and the first 40 metres of where Keeling Road, Ilam Park and The Wardens meet the road, will be closed until Wednesday September 6.

Five flat-topped speed bumps will be installed across the full width of the road, along with two ‘raised junctions’ with Keeling Road and Ilam Park. It will cost the taxpayer around £85,000.

And once finished, a permanent 20mph speed limit will be in place along the road.

A spokesman for Warwickshire County Council said: “The council has made a capital commitment over three years to improve areas around schools and on routes to school.

“Kenilworth School situated on Leyes Lane has a history of injury accidents involving school children, and these measures are intended to address the accident pattern along this road.”

The decision to install the humps proved controversial.

Many nearby residents felt the safety issues were caused by parents’ parking during drop-off and pick-up times, and argued the humps would not be good value for money because of Kenilworth School’s likely move in the near future.

But Cllr Jeff Clarke, portfolio holder for transport and environment, approved the proposals as he felt children’s safety was ‘paramount’.