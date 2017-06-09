Women’s Tour rides through Warwick district today

The world’s best women’s cyclists will be speeding through Warwick district today (Friday).

Stage Three of the OVO Energy Women’s Tour starts in Atherstone this morning and heads through Kenilworth, Warwick and Southam before finishing in Leamington this afternoon.

After starting in Atherstone at 10am, the riders will arrive in Kenilworth at around 11am before continuing through Leek Wootton and Guy’s Cliffe. They will then reach Warwick at around 11.20am, and head southeast, then southwest through Moreton Morrell and Wellesbourne before heading into north Oxfordshire.

The riders will reach Kineton at around 1pm and will continue through Fenny Compton, Ladbroke, Southam and Radford Semele before finishing outside Leamington Town Hall at around 2.15pm.

The route is 93 miles long and features two sprint sections along Warwick Road in Kenilworth and later along Kineton Road in Wellesbourne. The fastest riders can earn bonus points here.

Specialist climbers will also compete for extra points in two ‘Queen of the Mountains’ sections at Edge Hill and Burton Dassett.