Woman suffers serious injuries in crash near Burton Dassett hills

The car after the crash. Photo courtesy of West Midlands Ambulance Service

A woman has been taken to a major trauma centre after a car left a road and struck a tree.

The incident happened at about 7.15pm on Tuesday evening on Burton Hills Road, Burton Dassett, near to The White House.

An ambulance and a paramedic area support officer were sent to the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesman said: “When crews arrived they found a car that had left the road, struck a tree and come to rest back on the carriageway; it had suffered significant front end damage.

“The driver, a man estimated to be in his 30s, was out of the vehicle and uninjured; he was left helping police with their enquiries.

“The front seat passenger, a 33-year-old woman was complaining of back and abdominal pain.

“She was immobilised using a neck collar and spinal board before being taken on blue lights to the major trauma centre at University Hospital Coventry and Warwickshire.”