Woman knocked down by car in Kenilworth hit-and-run incident

A woman in her 50s was taken to hospital after being knocked down by a car in a hit-and-run incident in Kenilworth.

The collision happened at 1.15am on Sunday July 16 at the junction of the St John’s gyratory and Birches Lane.

It was reported that an unknown silver car was in collision with the woman before driving off from the scene. She was taken to hospital with minor injuries, where she was discharged the following day.

Warwcikshire Police are now appealing for witnesses. Anyone with any information should call police on 101, quoting incident number 31 of July 16.