Woman escapes with minor injuries after four car-crash on southbound M40

A woman escaped with minor injuries after a four-car crash on the southbound M40 between junction 12 Gaydon and junction 11 Banbury just before lunchtime today (Monday January 9).

An ambulance was sent to the crash just before the slip road at junction 11 at 11.34am.

A spokesman for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: “Crews treated one woman for minor injuries and a nosebleed. She was not taken to hospital.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service confirmed no one was trapped in any of the cars.

The road is now clear and traffic is flowing normally.