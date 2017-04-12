Woman appealing for help after car was damaged in Leamington car park

A woman who visited Leamington at the weekend is appealing for help in tracking down the person who caused damage to her car.

Val Stuart had parked her dark grey 2017 plate Volkswagen Golf SE at the Bedford Street car park on Sunday at 12.37pm.

When she returned to her car at around 2.15pm she found damage to one of the car’s wheel arches.

She said: “​I had only had my car for five weeks and it’s a brand new car​ so I was really upset when I returned to my car and immediately saw the significant dent above the driver’s side rear wheel arch.

“I know that this sort of thing happens a lot these days but it is still awful when it happens to you.

“Although you would still be disappointed that your car had been damaged at least if someone owns up to it, it helps.

“I went to the police station to check if there was any CCTV evidence but unfortunately the cameras were pointed at other end of the car park.

“I have had a quote for the repair of nearly £500 so I will have to claim unnecessarily through my insurance as I do not have that sort of money at present as my savings had gone towards buying the car.”

Val is hoping to track down the person who caused the damage or anyone who might have nay information about what happened.