Witness appeal after teenagers assaulted outside Abbey Fields by three males

Police are appealing for witnesses after a 16-year-old boy and girl were assaulted by three males outside Abbey Fields.

The incident happened on Friday October 13 at around 11pm. The pair were walking in the direction of Bridge Street near the eastern entrance to Abbey Fields.

They were approached by the three males who are reported to have shouted at the boy, before punching and kicking him.

The boy suffered a nose bleed as a result and the girl was punched on the arm.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police on 101, quoting incident number 517 of October 13.