Winners of Kenilworth in Bloom garden competition announced

The winners of the Kenilworth in Bloom garden competition for 2016 have been announced.

Kenilworth mayor Cllr Richard Davies handed out certificates to participants and trophies to the class winners.

Winner of the Small Front Garden category Tony Sewell (left), being given his trophy by the mayor Cllr Richard Davies

Chairman of Kenilworth in Bloom Bob Watson said: “We at Kenilworth in Bloom would like to extend our congratulations to all who entered.”

The results are as follows:

School: Gold - Thorns Community Infant School, Clinton School (class winner); Commended - St John’s Primary School.

Frontage: Gold - David Mallin (class winner).

Barbara and Mervyn Tyndall's prize-winning front garden

Small Front Garden: Gold - Elizabeth Larson, Tony Sewell (class winner); Silver - Dan Shuttleworth; Bronze - Sonia Shepherd, Sarah Watkins-Roddy; Highly Commended - Elizabeth Avery.

Large Front Garden: Gold - Simon Cockell, Barbara and Mervyn Tyndall (class winner); Silver- Kay Braken, Anne Cooke.

Small Back Garden: Gold - Janet Phillips, Shirley Ball (class winner); Silver - David Wallin, Anne Cooke, Claire Jones, Martin & Viv Pickstock; Bronze - Vera Ball, Gillian Bassett.

Medium Back Garden: Gold - David Pettifor, Kay Bracken, Diane Manders, Barbara and Mervyn Tyndall (class winner); Silver - Elizabeth Larson, Sandie Emerson; Highly Commended - Fiona Newitt.

Large Back Garden: Gold - Simon Cockell, Erica Brayson (class winner); Silver - Jennifer and Kim Matthews.

Commercial and Shared: Gold - The Cottage Inn (class winner); Silver - St Nicholas Church Flower Beds, Loch Fyne Restaurant and Milsoms Hot, Willowmere/Adcock Drive; Bronze - John Taylor Funeral Service, Servite House; Highly Commended - Kenilworth Manor.