Whitnash woman takes part in charity photo shoot to boost confidence of others

A brave woman from Whitnash is showing off her stoma bag for a another charity in the hopes of empowering more women.

Amy Care, who is 28-years-old, suffered with Crohn’s disease for 10 years before she had an ostomy in June 2015, which resulted in her having a stoma bag.

Amy Care's photo from her shoot for charity Purple Wings.

Amy, who lives on Dobson Lane, started following charity Stoma Wise on social media after she saw they offered a range of support and products.

Last year Stoma Wise asked the public to send in pictures for their stoma awareness calendar and Miss Care’s photo was selected for the September picture.

Now Amy has decided to help another charity, Purple Wings, by taking part in another charity calender photo shoot.

Purple Wings is a charity that helps suffers with Inflammatory Bowel Disease (IBD), who also have ostomies, regain their confidence.

Amy Care's photoshoot for charity Purple Wings.

Amy stripped down to her underwear for a photo shoot for the charity that will be putting together a calender.

Amy said: “This photo shoot is organised by Lauren Henderson, founder of Purple Wings, to empower women with ostomies and IBD and to also help boost people’s confidence. I joined in this year helping with hair and make-up and then I also had the chance to take part.

“Purple Wings is such a fantastic charity that helps so many people, I couldn’t miss the chance to take part. I love an opportunity to help raise awareness for ostomies and IBD.

“I was nervous to be stripping down but it was such an enjoyable experience, I would recommend others in the same position to give it a go at a future photo shoot. I was over the moon with my pictures, the photographer Lisa Jane Jones was fantastic at putting all the ladies including myself at ease and just to enjoy the experience.

Amy Care's photo shoot for charity Purple Wings.

“I have been taking on these projects because I want people to know they shouldn’t be ashamed of having an ostomy and that they can live life to the full.”

Amy has also founded her own group ‘Midlands Ostomy and IBD Support Group’ to offer those with ostomies and IBD help and support.