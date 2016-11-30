Whitnash woman’s brave leap for charity calender

A brave woman from Whitnash has shown off her stoma bag for a charity calendar to inspire others to fight stigma.

Amy Care, who is 27-years-old, suffered with Crohn’s disease for 10 years before she had an ostomy in June 2015, which resulted in her having a stoma bag.

Miss Care, who lives on Dobson Lane, started following charity Stoma Wise on social media after she saw they offered a range of support and products.

Stoma Wise asked the public to send in pictures for their stoma awareness calendar and Miss Care was one of the many who took the brave leap to send in a photo showing off her stoma bag.

The 27-year-old’s entry was selected as the September month’s picture.

She said: “I am so proud to have been selected and i am really happy. Hopefully the press coverage will help people in the future and help them realise that have a ostomy is not such a bad thing and that you can carry on with your life.

“People do view an ostomy as a last resort and a really awful thing but I wish I had this done years ago.”

Miss Care is proud hat she found the courage to take and submit the picture for the calendar. She said: “I would encourage people to do this if they had the chance.

“It is quite a big thing but I am proud of it and it shows I embrace having a ostomy and I would not take the picture back. I would definitely do it again if it means raising awareness.”

Stoma Wise 2017 calendars are available for pre-order. To pre-order one click here.