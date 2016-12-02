Whitnash Mayor shows Trees of Light support

Whitnash Mayor Simon Button (pictured) has encouraged people to remembered absent loved ones by making a donation to the Rotary club of Royal Leamington Spa’s Trees of Light fundraising campaign.

The Tree of Light outside St Margaret’s church in Whitnash has been shining as part of the campaign which is again raising money for the Myton Hopsices.

Cllr Button spoke at the switch on event for the tree at the end of November.

He said: “I would like to thank the Rotary Club for their massive contribution in helping out good causes in the past, now and no doubt for a long time in the future.

The tree of light is a very visual way of remembering the loved ones that so many of us have lost in the past.

Sadly there seems to be no end in sight and the services of the likes of the Myton Hospices are going to be needed for many years to come.

“We in Whitnash are very fortunate to have this tree outside our wonderful church, in full view of all who pass through our lovely little town.

“The Myton Hospices are wonderful institutions that provide fantastic facilities for all of the poor people who are suffering and need a loving and comfortable place be, where they are looked after and cared for by dedicated teams of support staff.

“I personally work with the Myton Hospices on their fund raising events and know how passionate the fund raisers are at whatever event it is.

It costs over £8 million a year to run the Hospices and this would never be achieved without the generosity of the general public and the voluntary groups, such as the Rotary Club, along with their Trees of Light.”

The lights on the the Whitnash tree and the Leamington tree, outside the town hall, shine throughout the festive period in memory of absent or deceased loved ones.

Their names are also displayed on lists at the town hall and in Royal Priors mall, in the porch of St Margaret’s church and in the library at Whitnash.

Donations to the Trees of Light campaign can be made using the adjacent cut-out form, or through the brochures available at Leamington Town Hall, the Royal Priors, Whitnash church, in shops and both town’s libraries or online.

For more information go visit the donation web page.

http://www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight|www.mytonhospice.org/TreesOfLight}