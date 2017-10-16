Wellesbourne ultra-runner sees benefit of running 100 miles in father’s memory

A Wellesbourne runner who raised almost £20,000 to fund research into brain tumours after his father died visited a research centre to see how his efforts have helped.

Malcolm Boyd’s dad, Arthur, was diagnosed in December 2015 with a grade 4 GBM, one of the most aggressive types of brain tumour.

The 'Wall of Hope' with Malcolm's seven tiles representing a day of research

Arthur passed away in June 2016, leaving behind his wife, three sons and seven grandchildren.

A year later, Malcolm ran 107 miles along the Cotswold Way to raise £19,500 to help fund research into brain tumours.

And on Wednesday October 11, Malcolm and his wife Caroline travelled to Queen Mary University of London (QMUL) to place seven tiles in his dad’s memory on the Wall of Hope at Brain Tumour Research’s Centre of Excellence.

Each tile represents a day’s research sponsored by Malcolm’s fundraising.

The centre is researching new ways to combat and possibly even cure GBMs.

Malcolm said: “I am committed to help raise awareness, and funding for research is incredibly important.

“For GBM patients, like my father, the survival prognosis is usually 12 to 18 months, but in his case, sadly he survived just six months.

“An increase in funding for research into brain tumours is vital if we are to prevent other families enduring the same painful journey as ours.”