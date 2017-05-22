Wellesbourne man set for 100-mile ultra marathon to support brain tumour research in memory of dad

A Wellesbourne man who lost his beloved dad to a brain tumour last year has spent the last 12 months training to run a gruelling 100 mile ultra-marathon to support the charity which tackles the disease.

Malcolm Boyd, 36 and father to seven-year-old Juliet and four-year-old Noah, was shocked to discover that there were such limited treatment options available to his father Arthur and none which would give him more than just a few extra months.

Malcolm Boyd and his father Arthur in 2015.

Realising that the only way to make a difference was to help fund research into brain tumours Mr Boyd decided to take on a ‘nought to 100 in a year challenge’, otherwise known as 100 miles for Dad in which he will run the Cotswold Way ultra-marathon - which takes place between June 9 and 12 - to raise money for Brain Tumour Research.

Mr Boyd said: “This is the most physically and mentally challenging thing I have ever done, let alone the emotional aspect.

“I can’t quite imagine how I will feel when I am actually running the Cotswold Way Challenge next month.

“It takes place over four days, the third of which marks the first anniversary of losing Dad.

“It will be like layering agony upon agony, something that no amount of training can prepare you for.”

Brain Tumour Research is campaigning to see the national spend on research into brain tumours increased to between £30 and £35 million a year, in line with breast cancer and leukaemia.

The charity, which receives no Government funding, is building a network of experts working at world-class research centres of excellence in the UK.

Carol Robertson, community fundraising manager for the charity, said: “We are hugely grateful to Malcolm for choosing to support us. Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer.”

For more informaiton about Mr Boyd’s fundraising efforts visit www.100milesfordad.com