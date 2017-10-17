Welcome event held for students new to living in Leamington

Students new to living in Leamington have been welcomed to the town by various organisations and the town’s Member of Parliament at a community event in Old Town.

Representatives from Waterside Medical Centre, Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action, Warwick Volunteers, Warwick District Council, Warwick District Council, National Grid, Action 21, ClickOK and Warwick and Leamington MP Matt Western greeted the students - who have left halls of residence and moved to the town after the freshman year at Warwick University.

The event - the first of its kind in the town - was organised by Warwick Students’ Union and held at the Brunswick Hub in Shrubland Street with the aim of helping the students to settle in to their new surroundings and to find out more about the various health and wellbeing services available to them.

Liam Jackson, 21, is a former Warwick student who graduated in the summer and still lives in Leamington while working as an education officer for the university.

He said: “Events like this are hugely important for students coming to Leamington because this is the first time they have had to integrate themselves into the community while coming from campus where everything is provided for them.

“It helps to embed them into the community and shows them how they can get involved.

“Both students and long-term residents face similar issues be it housing, safe walking routes and transport and we can all come together and sort these out together.

“A lot of students stay here after their time at university, contribute to the local economy and do valuable work for the community and this event is important for that to say ‘welcome to Leamington’ because it is a great place.”

Mr Western said it is important for the student community to feel welcome in Leamington and for them to meet some of the service providers and also members of the long-term community.

He said: “There are issues that are specific or, perhaps, more important, to the student communityand I’m pleased to be able to support them with those.

“We need young people to stay on here after education and we want them to stay because we have great services and schools but if they are priced out then we have no future.”