Wedding fair at Warwick’s Old Shire Hall

A wedding fair will be taking place at Warwick’s newest events venue this weekend.

A selection of local wedding providers will be showcasing their services at The Old Shire Hall in Warwick on Sunday (October 8)

Photo provided by Warwickshire County Council.

The free event offers brides and grooms-to-be the chance to view the wedding services on offer and discuss their ideas with the experts in the surroundings of the Great Hall and Judges’ House.

The Old Shire Hall, built in 1750, is a Grade I listed building on Northgate Street in Warwick, owned by Warwickshire County Council, who are working in partnership with Wild View Events to host the wedding fair.

In April 2016 Warwickshire County Council agreed to set up a hospitality company, which will operate as an ‘arms length’ company for events and venue management over 10 years.

In March the plans to transform Old Shire Hall into an events venue were approved by Warwick District Council.

Couples will have the opportunity to see striking Great Hall, with its stone columns, ornate ceiling and period chandeliers, which is ideal for weddings of up to 280 guests.

For smaller weddings, there is the Grecian style of the Judges’ Dining and Drawing Rooms and High Sheriff’s Room, all of which are available for civil ceremonies, wedding breakfasts and drinks receptions.

The elaborate Court Rooms can also be used for ceremonies and receptions of up to 60 people, while the atmospheric 17th century dungeon and original prisoner holding cells can provide unique photo opportunities.

Kushal Birla, head of customer service at Warwickshire County Council, said: “We are really looking forward to welcoming couples to this wonderful event and showcasing our building and its beautiful rooms as part of the wedding fair.

“We will have a number of fantastic exhibitors from the local area that will be showcasing their products and services on the day.

“The Old Shire Hall is a very special venue. Our wedding fair is a must do visit for all newly engaged couples.”

Ben Wild, managing director of Wild View Events said: “Regardless of where you are with your wedding planning, make a date in your diary for The Old Shire Hall wedding fair.

“We are working with a range of suppliers who will be on hand on the day to provide inspiration and information to help you plan your special day.”

The wedding fair takes place on Sunday, October 8 between 11am and 3pm and entry is free.

For more information about weddings at The Old Shire Hall, go to: www.warwickshire.gov.uk/oshweddings or if you would like to make an enquiry email oldshirehall@warwickshire.gov.uk or call 01926 736350.