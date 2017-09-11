Weather: ‘Freak occurrence’ paves the way for an ‘Indian Summer’

Britain is to be hit by a warmer than average ‘Indian summer’ this autumn according to predicted forecasts from the Met Office’s Weather Outlook.

The Met Office three month forecast says, “above-average temperatures are more probable than below-average temperatures”, with temperatures reaching as a high as 32C – or 90F in some parts of the country from September to November.

The unseasonal climate forecast comes as a result of lower than average pressure to the north of the UK increasing the frequency of westerly and southwesterly winds which is set to “increase the likelihood of above-average temperatures” this autumn, according to the Met Office.

Warmer temperatures will also develop as “a result of the broad background warmth associated with the present high global temperatures.”

Previous years have seen temperatures rise at 34.4C in September 2016 and 29.9C in October 2011.

‘A freak occurrence’

The Weather Outlook forecaster Brian Gaze told the Daily Star, “It would be a freak occurrence - but September could well have a hotter UK average temperature than August this year, with forecast models showing much warmer than average temperatures for the UK for September.

“And highs up to 32C would not be a surprise this month. Europe’s warmth is likely to reach Britain.

“Summer is being shifted from August to September this year.”

It’s not all hot temperatures though as parts of the UK are still expected to receive spells of heavy rain and severe gales during September and October.