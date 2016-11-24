Water leak in Cubbington has had residents worried for almost two months

Cubbington villagers have been “treated insensitively” by a water company which has failed to repair a leak in their road more than a month after it was reported.

This is the view of parish councillor David Saul who has described Severn Trent Water as “a joke” over the way in which it has handled the leak in Price Road, which still remains a problem despite him having reported it to the company on October 5.

Initially Mr Saul had issues with convincing the company to send out an engineer to inspect the leak, with those who he spoke to on the over the telephone dismissing it as surface run-off.

When, eventually, contractors came out to investigate the problem two weeks ago they dug up the road and confirmed there is a leak but could not find it and have since had to cover up the hole again.

Cllr Saul said: “The residents who reported the problem to me think Severn Trent are a joke and i would have to agree.

“The company’s director should know about these failings - they are failing the people of Cubbington.

“The money we pay for water rates is literally going down the drain and they must be held to account.”

Mr Saul said he does not believe Severn Trent would have sent anyone to inspect the problem at all had he not told the company he was bringing it to the attention of the Courier.

And he said with the village’s history of severe flooding the issue has caused unneeded anxiety to elderly residents who still have fears of water getting into their homes during heavy rain.

Cllr Saul said: “In 2007 48 houses were flooded near Price Road and people are still scared it could happen again or worse.

“Severn Trent has been very insensitive to those people in this village.”

A spokesman for Severn Trent said contractors had experienced difficulties locating the source of the leak and would return.

But he could not give a specific date as to when this would happen.

Detecting a leak is very difficult during wet weather and the company can only keep holes it has had dug in roads uncovered for a limited amount of time.

The spokesman said: “We obviously would like to apologise to anybody who has been affected by this leak.

“We want to be able to get it fixed as much as they do and it will be done.”

Severn Trent’s 24-hour emergency telephone line can be used to report leaks , blocked drains and other issues.

Call 0800 783 4444.