WATCH - Fire at Warwick pub closes road

A fire at a Warwick pub this afternoon is currently being tackled by fire crews.

The Great Western Pub in Coventry Road is currently on fire, and Warwickshire Police have shut the road in both directions between Station Avenue and The Paddocks.

Warwickshire Fire and Rescue Service were called to the fire at around 4.35pm. Crews are on the scene and are battling the fire.

The landlord at the Railway Inn on Guy Street, said: “We could see smoke coming out of the window and we walked down the road and inside there were flames everywhere. Police came and it has just gone up.

“The roof has gone down already. It all happened in 20 minutes.”

Police are currently directing traffic near Lakin Road.

No ambulances were sent.