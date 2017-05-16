Wasps RFC want supporters to ride in charity cycle challenge which goes through Kenilworth

A 150-mile charity cycle challenge organised by professional rugby club Wasps will pass through Kenilworth - and they want supporters to take part.

The event is taking place over two days on Saturday September 30 and Sunday October 1, starting at Twickenham Stadium and finishing at the Ricoh Arena.

The Wasps 150 Anniversary Ride is designed to take in all of Wasps’ training and match-day grounds before the 150th Anniversary fixture at the Ricoh.

The ride will contribute towards Wasps raising £50,000 for Dallaglio RugbyWorks, a programme set up by former club captain and Wasps director Lawrence Dallaglio, to help disadvantaged 14 to 17 year-olds achieve sustained education, employment or training.

On the first day of the challenge up to 30 riders will be joined by a string of former Wasps players to cycle 104 miles via Hampstead RFC, Loftus Road, Twyford Avenue and Adams Park, up towards Banbury where they will stop for the night.

Day two will see around 150 riders cycling 46 miles in a mass participation ride from Banbury to Coventry via Edge Hill and Kenilworth, before ending with a lap of the Ricoh Arena pitch before kick-off.

Nick Eastwood, deputy chairman at Wasps, said: “Next season, our 150th Anniversary is going to be a truly historic occasion that we want people to remember and benefit from for many years to come.

“That’s why we are going to be working with three designated charities and will be organising a number of events.

“We are delighted to launch the first event of our 150th Anniversary year. Dallaglio Rugby Works have vast experience in organising charity cycle challenges and this certainly is a course to challenge any keen cyclist.

“We’re hoping the cycle challenge will inspire others to get involved throughout the year and really make it a season to remember.”

Money raised from the ride will help to deliver the RugbyWorks programme to young people in alternative provision schools.

Lawrence Dallaglio, who founded Dallaglio RugbyWorks in 2009 and will be taking part in the ride, added: “I’ve witnessed first-hand the power that rugby can have in transforming attitude, behaviour and aspirations, so this is a cause that’s close to my heart.

“To see the club using its anniversary as a platform to help others is first class and we’re extremely grateful for their backing. The cycle ride looks set to be both a physical and emotional challenge, but one I’m looking forward to.”

Entrants can either go for a high-end all-inclusive package which incorporates the two-day ride from Twickenham Stadium, which costs £400 with £600 expected in sponsorship, or they can join the mass participation cycle on Sunday October 1 from Banbury to the Ricoh Arena. This costs £50 with £250 expected in sponsorship.

Anyone wishing to take part should click here.