Warwickshire trio to tackle SAS mountain challenge for Myton Hospice

Three friends from Warwickshire are taking on a gruelling 24km race over a Welsh mountain to raise money for Myton Hospice.

The route, which is called the Fan Dance, has long been a part of SAS (Special Air Service) and SBS (Special Boat Service) selection and is considered the yardstick of a candidate’s potential to perform well on the selection programme.

The three friends, who all train together at the same gym, will be racing up and down Pen Y Fan, the highest mountain in the Brecon Beacons, next month.

“We are taking on the challenge to raise money for Myton Hospice, as all of us have personal associations with the hospice through family and friends benefitting from their services,” said Arvi Samra (39), who lives in Warwick.

Arvi, who is a conveyancing solicitor with Leamington law firm Blythe Liggins, will be joined by Andrew Doust (47), from Leamington, who owns a quantity surveyor practice in the town and is a 2nd Degree Black Sash in Shaolin Fist Kung and the county coach for Master Johns Kung Fu School and Shaolin Fist Kung Fu.

They will also be joined by Phil Sims (39), from Warwick, who is a Healthformation Coach and trains both Arvi and Andrew.

Avri said: “The route is a real lung buster that throws everything at you, including the elements.

“There are steady slopes that allow a solid jogging pace, shocking inclines that have you almost on your hands and knees, loose stone tracks that require cautious foot placements and a forested vehicle track that allows for some rapid going.

“Even SAS recruits at the height of their physical abilities regard beating the clock in this event as a serious challenge.”

The event is founded, organised and managed by former Special Forces soldiers.

The exercise replicates advancing in small teams towards the theatre of operations while remaining undetected.

Elite military units, which include the Parachute Regiment and Royal Marine Commandos, are required to cover large distances at speed over arduous terrain while being completely self-sustained (carrying extremely heavy loads made up of essential personal equipment, weaponry and ammunition supplies, radio communication devices, survival provisions and food and water).

The trio are all veterans of various running events, such as the Two Castles, Wolf Run and Regency Run, and part of their training included taking part in the Two Castles on June 11.

Anyone wishing to support can visit www.justgiving.com/teams/mytonmorphinpowerrangers.