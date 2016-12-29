Warwickshire Santas rock Snowdon for charity

Santas were rocking at one of the highest points in Britain to raise money for youth work across Warwickshire last week.

Friends of the Warwickshire Association of Youth Clubs (WAYC) charity donned Father Christmas outfits to climb Mount Snowdon and then students from Warwickshire College’s performing arts foundation degree course based in Rugby, who made up the majority of the 14-strong party, performed some of the nation’s favourite Christmas pop hits including Santa Claus is Coming to Town and Merry Christmas Everyone by Shakin’ Stevens.

The friends of WAYC on their way up Snowdon

The event raised £1,500 for WAYC’s Sharp Minds programme which supports young people with mental and emotional health difficulties.

David Skoppek, WAYC community fundraiser, said: This was the perfect way for us to end 2016. Our Santas were fantastic and we were able to do something truly special for a very worthy cause.

“Right now, according to Young Minds, three children in every classroom have a mental health problem.

“This is a massive problem for our society but WAYC does wonderful work in this area and we are seeing lives transformed.

The friends of WAYC at the summit of Snowdon.

“Events like this will help us to continue this service.”

For the past 60 years WAYC has supported young people in Coventry and Warwickshire.

To find out more about WAYC, check out www.wayc.org.uk. If you would like sponsor the team please do so via https://localgiving.org/fundraising/santasrocksnowdon2016