Warwickshire road closures and parking restrictions for Women’s Tour announced

Road closures and parking restrictions for the upcoming OVO energy Women’s Tour on Friday June 9 have been announced by Warwickshire County Council.

All roads on the cyclists’ Stage Three route through Warwickshire will be closed under a ‘rolling roadblock’ system 15 minutes before they get there. Once the cyclists pass through, the roads will reopen.

However, certain roads in Leamington, where the finish line will be, are subject to longer closures.

From 4.45am to 6pm, The Parade between Clarendon Avenue and Priory Terrace, Warwick Street between Bedford Street/Tavistock Street and Guy Street, Regent Street between Bedford Street and the junction of Park Street, Hamilton Terrace between the Parade and Newbold Street, Euston Place between Newbold Terrace and Hamilton Terrace, Newbold Terrace between The Parade and Newbold Street, and Dormer Place between The Parade and Bedford Street will all be closed.

From 10am to 6pm, Hamilton Terrace between Newbold Street and the junction of the roundabout and Newbold Street between Hamilton Terrace and Rosefield Street will be closed.

From noon to 3pm, Regent Street between Kenilworth Street and Regent Grove will be shut.

And from 1pm to 6.15pm, Radford Road from St Mary’s Road to junction with High Street and Leamington High Street from the junction with Radford Road to the junction with Bath Place will be shut.

There will also be parking restrictions on certain roads from 6pm on Thursday June 8 until midnight on Friday June 9.

Roads affected are as follows:

Kenilworth - Fieldgate Lane.

Kineton - Bridge Street.

Leamington - Radford Road from Southam Road to High Street, High Street from St George’s Road to Bath Street, The Parade,Warwick Street,Regent Street,Hamilton Terrace between The Parade and Newbold Street, Newbold Terrace, Dormer Place between Bedford Street and The Parade, and Euston Place.

Moreton Morrell - Main Street.

Warwick - Saltisford, Theatre Street, and Bowling Green Street.

For the full list of roads affected by the race, click here