Warwickshire residents second-worst for not paying TV licence

Warwickshire was found to have the second-highest amount of people not paying TV licence fees in 2016, it has emerged.

A Freedom of Information request found 24,062 people were prosecuted for the offence last year, more than in London and in Greater Manchester. Of those prosecuted, 89 per cent were found guilty.

Most of those prosecuted were women - 17,181 were charged last year, compared to 6,881 men.

Only the police area of Cleveland had more prosecutions than Warwickshire last year, with 28,984.