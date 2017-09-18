Warwickshire project to take part in “Restart a Heart Day”

Next month thousands of people around the UK will be given the opportunity to learn how to help restart the heart of someone who has suffered a cardiac arrest with the support of all regional Ambulance Services.

Warwickshire Hearts (a collaborative project between Warwick District Community First Responders, Waterside Medical Centre and Evelyn’s Gift) is taking part “Restart a Heart Day 2017” and their aim is to train as many people as possible to perform CPR and to teach them how use a defibrillator.

This year the project aims to train more than 1,000 local people in one day.

Currently in the UK, less than one in ten people survive a cardiac arrest. The project wants to work with the public to change the figures.

A spokesperson from the Warwickshire Heart project said: “If the UK achieved the same survival rates (25 per cent) as found in parts of Norway, where CPR is taught in schools, an additional 100 lives could be saved each week – the equivalent of approximately 5,000 people every year.”

If anyone would like more information or to book the 90 minute course on “Restart a Heart Day” they should go to www.warwickshirehearts.org and click on the training tab.

The Warwickshire Hearts scheme is a charitable programme and so no charge is made for the training. However, donations made by people attending the course will go towards the charitable work of Warwick District Community First Responders.

Donations can be made on the website and there will be a collection box on the day.