Warwickshire Police staff member sacked for drink-driving

A Warwickshire Police staff member has been sacked by the force after being found guilty of drink-driving.

Ms Kim Copson, who was based at the force’s HQ in Leek Wootton, was dismissed without notice at a gross misconduct hearing held on Thursday November 17 at Rugby police station.

She had previously been found guilty of driving over the limit at Leamington Magistrates Court on Friday September 23 while off duty.

Det Supt Gary Watson, Head of Professional Standards for Warwickshire Police and West Mercia Police said: “We expect the highest levels of behaviour of all our officers and staff at all times. This applies to all members of staff when on and off duty.

“Ms Copson fell below these expectations when she was off duty and drove her car when over the limit.”