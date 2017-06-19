Warwickshire Police say plans are in place to ensure presence at mosques after Finsbury Park attack

Warwickshire Police have reassured members of the public that they have plans in place to protect the Muslim community and others from attacks such as the one which happened in London’s Finsbury Park last night.

Assistant Chief Constable for Warwickshire Police, Martin Evans, said: “As information regarding the appalling attack in Finsbury Park in London is shared we understand that our communities, especially those observing Ramadan, will be upset, alarmed and anxious.

An armed police officer at a cordon in Seven Sisters Road, Finsbury Park. Picture: PA

“Whilst the motivation behind the attack has not yet been confirmed, all the victims were from the Muslim community and we want to reassure the public that we have patrol plans in place that ensure a visible uniformed presence at mosques.

“News of last night’s dreadful incident comes on a day when Warwickshire Police has renewed its commitment to tackling hate crime of all types with the launch of a new hate crime strategy.

“The strategy makes specific mention of Islamophobic hate crime for the first time with a direct reference to the Tell MAMA campaign that aims to address and monitor offences against Muslims.

“We will be engaging with Muslim communities across the areas we serve to provide reassurance in light of last night’s attack and answer are questions they may have about how we tackle crimes against specific communities across our force area.

“The thoughts of all of us at Warwickshire Police are with those affected by this crime, their family, friends and their communities.”

Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe added: “I join the many voices across the country today in utterly condemning this latest horrifying attack in London and passing on my sympathies to all those affected.

“It is important now more than ever for communities to remain calm and vigilant, while also coming together to reject the hatred which underpins these atrocities.

“It is particularly poignant that the attack comes on the same day as the refreshed Hate Crime Strategy is published here in Warwickshire.

“I want all our communities to know that hate crime is taken extremely seriously by the police, who will actively seek to take action against offenders.

“Combined with the excellent work being carried out locally at the #WeStandTogether events around the county, I hope it will encourage more people to come forward and report hate crime.”