Warwickshire Police flying the LGBT+ flag for 50th anniversary of Sexual Offences Act

Warwickshire Police are flying the LGBT+ flag today (Thursday July 27) to mark the 50th anniversary of the Sexual Offences Act.

The act, which passed into law in 1967, partially decriminalised homosexuality within England and Wales.

To mark the anniversary, Warwickshire Police is flying the rainbow flag above Warwickshire Justice Centre in Newbold Terrace ‘as a visual reminder of how far society and the police have come.’

Chief Superintendent Charles Hill, Lead for Equality and Diversity at Warwickshire Police, said: “We actively support our officers and staff and encourage them to be themselves and to be out and proud within the workplace, and we encourage others to do the same.

“Today is a symbol of the LGBT+ community’s journey from prejudice to being able to live in a society which embraces diversity, and is rightly being recognised.”