Warwickshire Hearts train 200 people in CPR in one day

A Warwick-based charity set up in memory of a seven-year-old girl helped to teach CPR to 200 people in just one day.

On Tuesday the Warwickshire Hearts, which is a collaborative project between Warwick District Community First Responders, Waterside Medical Centre and Evelyn’s Gift, helped to train people at Coten End Primary School in CPR for ‘Restart a Heart Day’.

Training sessions at the Warwick school were from 9am to 7.30pm and around 200 people, including pupils, teachers and councillors took part .

Evelyn’s Gift was set up in memory of Evelyn Smith, who died in 2013 after having a viral and bacterial infection of her upper respiratory tract.

The charity helped to provide the lifesaving training.

Helen Smith, Evelyn’s mother, said: “Evelyn’s Gift feels privileged to have been part of Restart a Heart Day. A huge thank you to the Warwick Community First Responders, the Warwickshire Hearts trainers and the West Midland Ambulance Service who worked so very hard throughout the day.

“Since Evelyn died and through our Warwickshire Hearts joint project we have now trained more than 1,700 local people in CPR and this is proving to be a wonderful legacy to Evelyn and an opportunity to potentially save the life of someone you love.

“To help continue Evelyn’s legacy, I urge you to book yourself onto our free course.”