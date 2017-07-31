Warwickshire friendship charity appealing for more volunteers

A charity that helps children and young people in need is appealing for more volunteers.

The Friendship Project, is a Warwickshire-wide charity that matches children and young people with volunteers for friendship and activities.

Recently two co-ordinators from the project spoke to a group of local employers during a ‘speed matching’ event at Warwick School.

The event was hosted by The Midcounties Co-operative, in conjunction with Warwickshire Community and Voluntary Action (WCAVA).

At the event. Fiona Roche, area co-ordinator for the Leamington area, said: “We are very happy to come here today and speak with many local employers about how they can encourage their staff members to volunteer with us”.

The children and young people who helped by the charity are in need for a variety of reasons.

The charity are appealing for more volunteers to become ‘friends’.

People of over 18 years-old are welcome to apply.

Volunteers need to have a car and be willing to undergo an interview and a DBS check. They must also want to help a young person to achieve his or her potential.

The charity’s volunteers are asked to spend two – three hours a week taking their ‘Younger Friend’ on an outing. This could be a trip to the park, or to the swimming pool, to a museum or to a local café for a hot chocolate and a chat.

These are simple activities, but many of the children the Friendship Project helps do not have the chance to experience the

For more details go: www.friendshipproject.co.uk or www.facebook.com/TheFriendshipProjectForChildren/