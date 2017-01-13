Warwickshire Crime Commissioner live tweeting from traveller meeting

Warwickshire’s Police Crime Commissioner is currently live tweeting from the meeting about the travellers issues.

Today Warwickshire Police and Crime Commissioner Philip Seccombe is chairing a county-wide meeting at Nuneaton town hall to look at the issues arising from unauthorised traveller encampments.

Tensions were running high in Warwick after travellers settled on various sites over the Christmas and New Year period.

Taking part in todays meeting are representatives from Warwickshire Police, Warwickshire County Council, borough, district and parish councils and local MPs.

The aim of the meeting is to gain a full understanding of the scale of issue in Warwickshire and the approach each agency takes in dealing with unauthorised encampment.

The meeting will also look at potential improvements to the collective response, including consideration of best practice from elsewhere in the country.

The Warwickshire Police Crime Commissioner can be found tweeting at @WarwickshirePCC.