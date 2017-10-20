Warwickshire charity trains more than 1,000 people in life-saving skills in one day

A Warwickshire-based charity specialising in life-saving skills trained more than 1,000 people in CPR and how to use a defibrillator in just one day.

Monday October 16 was European ‘Restart a Heart Day’, which is an annual initiative that aims to train as many people as possible in life-saving skills in one day.

Warwickshire Hearts trainer Gerry Watts at Myton School.

To mark the day, charity Warwickshire Hearts aimed to train more than 1,000 in CPR and how to use a defibrillator.

Warwickshire Hearts officially became a charity on October 1 and is made up of members of the Warwick District Community First Responders, Waterside Medical Centre and Warwick-based charity Evelyn’s Gift.

The charity aims to train as many people as possible in life-saving skills.

Training on Restart a Heart Day took place throughout the day right through to the evening with the last session taking place at the Kenilworth Lions Club.

Restart a Heart Day at Campion School with the Mayor of Leamington and her husband with Nick Shacklock, chair of Warwickshire Hearts.

Volunteer trainers from Warwickshire Hearts trained every pupil and staff member at Campion School, staff at Myton Hospices in Warwick and Rugby, pupils at Chipping Campden High School and Myton School.

The Mayor of Leamington Caroline Evetts, and her husband, were trained at Campion School, the Mayor of Warwick Stephen Cross was trained at Myton Hospices and the Mayor of Kenilworth Kate Dickson was trained at the Kenilworth Lions club.

Warwickshire Hearts also donated a defibrillator to Myton Hospice in Warwick that has now been place outside the entrance of the hospice.

By the end of the day 1,188 people had been trained. This now means the charity has now trained almost 4,000 people in the last three years.

Restart a Heart day at Myton Hospices with Warwick Mayor Stephen Cross.

Nick Shacklock, chairman of Warwickshire Hearts, said: “It’s been a great and very rewarding day during which we have trained over 1,000, mainly young, people on numerous sites how to save a life with CPR and using an AED.

Jassa Panesar, headteacher at Campion School, said: “Following the success of last year’s sixth form training, Warwickshire Hearts’ volunteers returned to the school to train the whole school and the staff in CPR and AED techniques - what a marathon and a fantastic achievement.

“I would like to thank the Warwickshire Hearts team for giving up their time to deliver this vital lifelong training – we are all very grateful.”

A spokesperson from Myton Hospices said: “The defibrillator outside the main entrance to our Warwick Myton Hospice is an incredibly generous donation from Warwickshire Hearts and Evelyn’s Gift and has the potential to save lives in our local community.

Restart a Heart Day at Campion School with members of Warwickshire Hearts and Evelyn's Gift with the headteacher.

“We are also very thankful to Warwickshire Hearts for their Restart a Heart training of Myton’s staff and volunteers. You never know when you might be faced with a situation where you need to perform CPR and knowing what to do in an emergency could be the difference between life and death.”

For more information go to www.warwickfirstresponders.org.uk

Restart a Heart Day at Myton Hospices with Warwickshire Hearts trainers Tim Morris and Kelly Higgerson.