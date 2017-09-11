Warwickshire-based hospices chosen as Sainsbury’s Charity of the Year

Warwickshire-based hospices has been announced as the official charity partner for three Sainsbury’s stores.

Myton Hospices operates three hospices, one in Coventry, one in Rugby and one in Warwick.

The organisation has been chosen as the official charity partner of local Sainsbury’s stores.

The charity was chosen thanks to the Sainsbury’s staff who nominated and the public who voted for Myton to be the chosen charity of Sainsbury’s stores on Trinity Street in Coventry, Dunchurch Road in Rugby and Saltisford Warwick.

Partnerships like the Sainsbury’s Charity of the Year ensure Myton can continue to help people with a terminal illness in Coventry and Warwickshire by providing its services free of charge at a time when they need the charity most.

Sarah Stallard, community and events fundraising manager at The Myton Hospices, said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be Sainsbury’s Charity of the Year.

“We’re really excited to be working with them over the next 12 months. We can’t wait and would like to thank everyone who voted for us, it really means so much.”

Rachel Fordham, PR ambassador at Sainsbury’s on Dunchurch Road, Rugby said: “The Rugby store is really pleased; there’s a lovely buzz around about Myton being the Charity of the Year. Most people have been touched by the charity in some way. Shoppers can look out for collections tins and buckets, and various other activities in the store over the next 12 months.”

Dan Bennett from Sainsbury’s on Trinity Street, Coventry added: “We are delighted to be working with The Myton Hospices as our new Charity of the Year partner. We are very excited to get started on raising some much needed funds for this brilliant cause and see the benefits it will have for our local community!”