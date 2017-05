A Warwick woman who caused concern after she went missing has now been found.

Warwickshire Police had asked for the public’s help to find 24-year-old Lisa Bartlett who had last been seen in the area of Welford Green yesterday (Tuesday).

They asked people in the Warwick, Leamington and Stratford and surrounding areas to report any sightings of Lisa.

The force has thanked all those who helped with the appeal.