Warwick welcomes Giggling Squid restaurant

A basement business that transformed into a restaurant chain has set up shop in Warwick.

On Thursday the Giggling Squid, which specialises in Thai cuisine, opened on the town’s High Street.

The launch of the Giggling Squid in Warwick. Photo by Rebecca Fennell.

Pranee Laurillard, who is Thai-born, founded the Giggling Squid with her husband Andrew in the basement of a small fisherman’s cottage in Brighton in 2002.

The couple named the restaurant the Giggling Squid, which is now a chain, after the nickname of one of their children.

Mr and Mrs Laurillard soon established a loyal following and now have 18 premises across the UK with another two set to open.

Warwick’s own branch of the chain is able to accommodate up to 120 guests and opens for lunch and dinner serving fresh dishes prepared on-site by a team of Thai chefs.

Mrs Laurillard, said: “The welcome we’ve received from Warwick has been overwhelming. I think lots of people have witnessed the building work we’ve done over the past year, and are intrigued to see what we’ve spent all this time doing! We are thrilled with the results and can’t wait to share our lovely Giggling Squid with the locals. Please come and say hello.”

The Giggling Squid is located at 3 High Street and opens Monday to Thursday from midday until 10pm, Friday and Saturday from midday until 10.30pm and Sunday from midday until 9.30pm.