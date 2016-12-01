Warwick ward by-election today

A council by-election is being held in Warwick today

Today two by-elections are being held, one to select the candidate to stand for the Myton and Heathcote ward on Warwick Town Council and another to select the candidate to represent the Myton and Heathcote ward on Warwick District Council.

The people running for the seat on the town council are: Parminder Sing Birdi (Conservative), Kelvin Howard Lambert (Liberal Democrat) and John Paul Sullivan (Labour).

The people running for the district council seat are: Mary Noone (Conservative), Nick Solman (Liberal Democrat) and Ben Wesson (Labour).

There are four polling stations open for people who have registered to vote. Two have been set up at a temporary building in the Myton Fields Car Park on Myton Road in Warwick and two more have been set up at Warwick Gates Community Centre.

Polling stations will be open between 7am and 10pm.