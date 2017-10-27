Warwick veterinary nurse thanks air ambulance crew that saved her life after crash on A46

A Warwick veterinary nurse who survived a horrific car crash has finally got to say thank you to the air ambulance crew that saved her life.

Karoline Brooks, 36, who works at Emscote Vets in Warwick, was admitted to hospital after a car crash on September 10 2016.

Karoline's car after the crash.

Her car flipped and ended up hitting a tree head-on near the Stoneleigh junction on the A46. Emergency services worked to get Karoline out of her car and a helicopter from The Air Ambulance Service took her to University Hospital Coventry.

This week, she met the team that saved her life to say thank you in person.

As a result of the accident Karoline had a smashed clavicle, a broken radius and ulna, broken ribs, bruised ribs, tendon and nerve damage in her right hand, pelvic fractures in three places and glass in her eye.

On the morning of the accident, Karoline had dropped her eight-year-old son off at her parent’s house in Coventry before she set off for work that morning.

Staff at Emscote Vets handing over a cheque for �489.98 to The Air Ambulance Service.

She was travelling along the A46 where she was faced with wet road conditions and heavy rain and decided to slow down.

She said: “I was driving to work at around 8.10am because I was on a morning shift and I had a customer’s rabbit strapped in the back of the car

“There was a lot of surface water on the road and I remember looking at my digital speedo which was at 42mph and thinking I’m going to have to slow down more because the spray was so bad so I took my foot off the accelerator.”

“The police said I was going through the water and by taking my foot off the accelerator there was a change in friction and the car flipped.

“There was an eyewitness and they said they saw the car flip two or three times before it righted itself but it didn’t stop and it carried on down the road and went head first into a tree.

“I had a flashback after the accident where I was steering and I aimed for the tree to stop the car.”

Karoline said: “I only remember bits and pieces but I do remember the communication between the paramedics, police, fire brigade and air ambulance being amazing. They were all just so lovely and thankfully the rabbit was okay.

“I’m lucky not to be in a wheelchair and I’m lucky that I’m not dead. I appreciate a lot of the little things a lot more now.”

After six months of recovery Karoline went back to work and got back in a car thanks to help from her sister and brother-in-law.

Following her ordeal Karoline and her colleagues at Emscote vets wanted to raise money for The Air Ambulance Service to say thank you.

Karoline said: “Four nurses at the vets - Mary, Dawn, Millie and Jo - took part in a charity rowing competition in Stratford and we also held a coffee morning. All of ours clients have been so supportive and we managed to raise £489.98.

“Then on Monday (October 23) me, Shaun and my dad went to Coventry Airport to meet the crew that saved my life. Everyone was so lovely and Shaun gave them a card. It was a wonderful opportunity to thank them in person.

“I would like to thank the emergency services, the air ambulance, everyone at Emscote Vets, my parents, my sister and her husband and Shaun for being so brave.”