Warwick triplets join forced with charities for afternoon tea event

Three teenagers from Warwick helped local senior citizens with an afternoon tea party this week.

On Tuesday Hannah, Tom and Lauren Fardoe, who are in Year 10 at Myton School, hosted the event to help them get their Duke of Edinburgh award.

The event was a way of the students to provide a vehicle to raise awareness about loneliness in the older generation and to give local senior citizens the opportunity to socialise and make new friends.

Several local charities and businesses combined resources to assist the students.

The event took place at the historic Lord Leycester Hospital in Warwick, where staff has generously made their Great Hall and Bretheren’s kitchen available free of charge for the afternoon.

Evelyn’s Gift, a Warwick based charity, agreed to sponsor the event for which the teenagers carried out all the organisation and baked a variety of cakes and made sandwiches.

Evelyn’s Gift was created in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died in 2013 after having a viral and bacterial infection of her upper respiratory tract, which doctors had missed opportunities to diagnose and treat properly.

The Warwick Lions Club arranged for invitations to be sent out from their data base of recipients of Christmas food parcels and for the transportation of the guests.

During the afternoon tea was attended by nearly 50 senior citizens, the mayor of Warwick, Stephen Cross, the mayoress, and MP for Warwick and Leamington Matt Western.

Guests enjoyed a slide presentation of scenes of old Warwick, a musical interlude of old time popular songs performed by Judith and Peter Irvine and a free raffle with a huge array of donated prizes.

Afterwards the three students said that they felt very privileged and proud to have been able to organise this little act of kindness in such a prestigious venue and they were very grateful for the support of all the local organisations who had helped to make it possible.

Helen Smith speaking on behalf of the Evelyn’s Gift, said: “It was a pleasure to work with the Warwick Lions Club and triplets Lauren, Hannah and Tom to put on a free afternoon tea party.

“Thank you to the Lord Leycester Hospital for giving us the use of the stunning Great Hall as our venue and to the mayor of Warwick, Stephen Cross and Matt Western MP for supporting the event.

“I hope that our guests had an enjoyable and memorable afternoon, taking part in this lovely community event.”