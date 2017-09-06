Warwick transplant athlete to host event to inspire a healthy community

A cancer surviver and transplant athlete from Warwick is aiming to inspire a healthy community at an event next week.

Simon Perkin was diagnosed with blood cancer in 1991 at the age of 26 and after years of treatment and his deteriorating health, was left with no alternative but to have a bone marrow transplant in July 2012, when a donor match was found.

In July 2016 Simon took part in the British Transplant Games and went on to represent Team GB at the World Transplant Games in Malaga earlier this year.

Simon will be hosting “Fuel your body for repair - with Dave O’Brien ultra marathon runner” and hopes the event will inspire others to think more about their health.

Simon said: “Given my lucky escape with blood cancer, my passions are raising awareness of blood, stem cell and organ donation and being fit and healthy and encouraging others to do the same.

“I want to encourage a ‘go giver’ community and a healthy community. I am also a health ambassador for the NHS and I am hoping to reach out to the community particularly young people, students and those at school.

“Dave O ‘brien is a world class athlete having run four desert grand slam events. He is an inspiration speaker and he will share his stories of the gruelling four deserts and help us understand why we need to prioritise health over fitness.

“If anyone needs any convincing as to whether to come, I find if they watch the video above of Dave O ‘brien in action, they understand.”

The event is free but Simon is hoping to collect some donations on the night, which will be divided between Transplant Sport UK, the Anthony Nolan Charity, which is a blood cancer charity and Prostate Cancer UK.

The event takes place at Warwick Hall, Warwick School on September 12 at 7.45pm.

Anyone wanting to attend can sign up to the event by clicking here

People are also welcome to attend the event by just turning up on the night.