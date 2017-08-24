Warwick taxi driver loses appeal against revoked licence

A taxi driver from Warwick has been unsuccessful in appealing against his private hire licence being revoked.

Parvez Ahmed of 54 Othello Avenue, Heathcote, Warwick had his Hackney Carriage Private Hire driver’s licence revoked by Warwick District Council’s Licensing and Regulatory Panel in January.

The licence was revoked following a complaint from a member of the public.

The complainant reported that they felt unsafe during a journey following a dispute regarding the fare in December 2016.

As previous complaints had been received by the council’s licensing team about the driver’s conduct, officers recommended that the council’s Licensing and Regulatory Panel should consider whether Mr Ahmed remained a ‘fit and proper’ person to hold a Hackney Carriage Private Hire Private Hire driver’s licence in the district.

This then led to Mr Ahmed’s Licence being revoked.

Earlier this year Mr Ahmed appealed the decision however on March 28 at the Warwickshire Justice Centre in Nuneaton, the Magistrates dismissed the appeal and ordered him to pay costs of £800.

Mr Ahmed then appealed the Magistrate’s decision and on August 4 he lost his appeal for the second time, this time in the Crown Court.

The Crown Court Judge made comment that he believed Mr Ahmed to be an “unsatisfactory witness with fluctuations in his account of the events and in light of his past conduct that he was not a ‘fit and proper’ person to hold a Hackney Carriage Private Hire driver’s licence.”

Mr Ahmed was ordered by the Court to pay Warwick District Council costs totalling £2,500.

Councillor Andrew Thompson, Warwick district council’s portfolio holder for health and community protection, said: “Warwick district council’s principal concern is the safety of passengers.

“Taxi drivers and operators are in a position of responsibility and trust, when deciding whether someone is fit and proper it is only right that members consider all the information supplied that might impair their suitability.

“We were always confident that the original decision we made was correct so I am very pleased that a Crown Court Judge has also agreed it was right to revoke his licence.

“We will continue to take our duty to protect the public very seriously.”