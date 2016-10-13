Warwick school girl’s legacy continues to help others save a life

The tragic death of a young girl from Warwick is continuing to spur on a bid to educate people on how to react in life-threatening situations.

Next Tuesday thousands of people in the UK will be given the opportunity to learn CPR for national ‘Restart a Heart Day’.

And Warwickshire Hearts, which is a collaborative project between Warwick District Community First Responders, Waterside Medical Centre and Evelyn’s Gift, will be taking part in the event.

On the day, the project’s aim is to train as many people as possible to perform CPR and to use a defibrillator.

Evelyn’s Gift is a Warwick-based charity that was created in memory of seven-year-old Evelyn Smith, who died in 2013 after having a viral and bacterial infection of her upper respiratory tract, which doctors had missed opportunities to diagnose and treat properly.

The charity’s aims are two fold - to train as many people as possible in CPR and lifesaving and to also provide little acts of kindness to people in need.

As part of the Warwickshire Hearts project, Evelyn’s Gift, along with the other charities, have helped to train more than 1,500 people.

The training sessions cover a range of emergency life support skills including: dealing with an unconscious casualty, cardiac arrest, suspected heart attack and defibrillator training.

Helen Smith, Evelyn’s mother, said: “We are delighted to be part of the Warwickshire Hearts joint project with Waterside Medical Centre and Warwick District First Responders.

“Together, we feel we can make a big difference to local survival rates from a cardiac arrest in the community.

“Witnessing someone in a cardiac arrest is a life changing moment and I know from my own personal experience with Evelyn, how important it is to know CPR.

“I had been trained on a number of occasions and was able to give Evelyn the best possible chance.

“I would urge everybody to do CPR training now. Please do not put it off as you never know when it might be needed.”

Tim Morris, practice manager at Waterside Medical Centre and Warwickshire Hearts co-ordinator, said “The surgery team are delighted that our partnership with Warwick District Council, Evelyn’s Gift and Warwick District Community Responders is able to support the national ‘Restart a Heart Day’ and deliver CPR and defibrillator training to over 150 members of the public on October 18.”

If you are interested in learning lifesaving skills or taking part in a training session for ‘Restart a Heart day’ go to www.warwickshirehearts.org