Warwick’s dog coffee shop closes down

A dog coffee shop in Warwick has closed down just six months after it opened.

Daniel Pare and his mum Tanya Pare set up their dog-friendly coffee shop Chiens et Cafe in Smith Street on December 28.

The coffee shop not only let dogs in but it also featured a menu specifically for dogs as well as a dog clothing boutique

Since its opening the shop became increasingly popular with more than 500 people paying a visit in the first two weeks of opening.

On June 2 the owners announced on their Facebook page that they would be closing the shop because the premisies had become too small.

Their post said: “To all our loyal hounds and humans. It’s with very heavy hearts that Dan and I have to let you know that on Sunday July 2 we will be closing our doors for good.

“We have realised that our little shop is too small.

“We’ve had an amazing six months and have loved meeting and serving our beautiful hounds and humans. We will be open every Friday, Saturday and Sunday until Sunday, July 2, so come and treat the owners to a coffee and drink us dry of doggie beer before we close.

“We want to thank everyone for supporting us. Please look out for us in the very near future we will keep you informed. Thank you it’s been doggie heaven. Dan and Tanya.”

Despite the announcement the owners then posted on Facebook again on June 9 stating that they had already closed down.

Dan and Tanya have given a statement to The Courier.

They said: “We are sorry we are closing, we have realised that the idea requires a larger premises. We’d like to thank all of the hounds and humans for their love and support over the past six months.”