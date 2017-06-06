Warwick Rotary supports Huntington’s Disease awareness week

Members of a rotary club in Warwick had a guest speaker last month to commemorate Huntington’s Awareness week.

Huntington’s Disease Awareness Week ran from May 15 to May 21.

The disease, formerly known as Huntington’s Chorea, is a hereditary disease of the central nervous system and tends to onset in middle age.

It can have a variety of symptoms including loss of balance and co-ordination, problems with walking, thinking and memory, changes in behaviour being sad or angry. It is hard to diagnose, but is progressive and has no cure although treatments can improve the symptoms.

Debbie Wall, who was diagnosed with the disease seven years ago, visited the Warwick Rotary Club to talk to Rotarians about how the disease has affected both and her family.

Debbie is also planning to climb Mount Snowdon later this year to help raise money for the Huntington’s Disease Association.

Thanking Debbie for her personal presentation Rotarian Paul Jaspal said that Debbie demonstrated the Rotary ideal of “Making a Difference” to people’s lives, and praised her determination to help others.

At the end of the talk Warwick Rotary President John Taylor presented Debbie with a cheque for the Huntington’s Disease Association.