Warwick Rotary Club welcomes new President

Warwick Rotary Club now has a new President.

On Wednesday, June 28 the members of the Rotary Club of Warwick met to mark the handover of the Presidency.

President John Taylor handed over the chain of office to incoming President John Hibben.

Before handing over, John Taylor presented cheques to his nominated charities after raising more than £3,000 over the year. A cheque had already been presented to the “The Children’s Hyperinsulinism Charity”, Great Ormond Street Hospital, at their Conference; and another cheque was handed to Sam Ballantyne of the local branch of Cancer Research UK.

Finally, the club wanted to purchase a set of books for Mencap, and Cath Errington returned to accept a cheque which will allow them to start a Book Club for their members in Warwick.

Business done John then handed over the chain of office to John Hibben and wished him well. J

John Hibben has been an active member of Rotary since 2003, he used to work as an Electrical Engineer with East Midlands Electricity, and since retiring has been a Committee member of Jephson Housing Association.

John said that his priorities will be for the club to continue “To Make a Difference” to people’s lives, and maintain our close links with the community in Warwick.

John’s charities for the year will be The Stroke Association and Macmillan Cancer Support, which both have a personal connection to his family.

John is keen to encourage more people from Warwick to join the club to lend a hand with the events organised by the club such as the forthcoming Thai festival and Town Bonfire which raise funds for local charities.

If you are interested go to: www.warwickrotary.org or go along to meet them during their meetings on a Wednesday lunchtime at Warwick Hilton.