Warwick Rotarian’s award for long-standing service

Warwick Rotary Club honoured one of their long-serving members with an award earlier this month.

Rotarian Richard Ashley, who is in his 80s, was first inducted into the Warwick branch of the club on October 1 2000.

As soon as he became a member of the Rotary club Mr Ashley was fully involved in various club activities.

His wife Mary also became involved with the Rotary club’s ‘Inner Wheel’, which was the woman’s branch of the club.

In just four years of being a member of the club Mr Ashley was elected as President on July 1 2004.

Despite leaving office Mr Ashley continued to be a fully active member of the club, which included going on overseas fellowship visits.

These visits led to the Rotarian being nominated as a Paul Harris Fellow in June 2008.

The Paul Harris award is given out to people who do something exceptional with the Rotary club.

As a dedicated member of the club, Mr Ashley has been known to appear at nearly every event run by the Rotary Club.

He is also fully engaged as the assistant secretary and secretary of the club service committee.

The Rotarian is also a member of youth service committee and also compiles and runs the club’s website.

Mr Ashley also takes on the task of annually compiling the club manual and directory.

In November the club recognised Mr Ashley as a Paul Harris Sapphire Fellow in recognition of his continued service to the community over many years.

John Taylor, the current president of the Rotary Club, said: “Richard is a wonderful man who does an awful lot for the Rotary. He is one of those people who will do anything for anyone. It was a pleasure to present him the award and it is very well deserved.”