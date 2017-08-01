Warwick restaurant team celebrate two awards

Staff at a restaurant in Warwick are celebrating after receiving two awards.

In June, the kitchen team at the Rose and Crown, which is located in Market Place, were announced as finalists in the Britain’s Best Brigade competition.

They went head to head with teams from seven other sectors of the hospitality industry, in a bid to win the title and be named Britain’s Best Brigade.

To take the title, head chef Leon Higham and his team created a short video to say why they deserved to be crowned winners and asked pub regulars and locals to vote for them to win.

In July it was announced that the Warwick team had won.

When asked what it means to him and the team to win, Leon said: “Winning this competition is simply fantastic - and a bigger deal than any of us could have realised.

“When you look at how many great brigades from across the industry entered, it’s really a great achievement to win and we are all honoured to be winners.

“I think it shows what our pub and our company is all about; when you recruit a team and put the effort in, you get it back in spades.

“That’s what I have in my team, and I can’t wait to go and celebrate with them.”

For being crowned the winners, Leon and his team received £1,000 and a menu development masterclass with a leading UK chef.

Nigel Crane, Managing Director for Essential Cuisine, said: “We were delighted to have The Rose and Crown as our pub representative, but for them to go on and win is testament to a dedication to togetherness, mentoring and development and, of course, some stunning food, upon which Leon and their parent company Peach insist.

“Their video entry, while showing off some big personalities, really sold them as a brigade worthy of the win.

“A fantastic effort. We can’t wait to hand them the trophy.”

The pub was also awarded the title of Hospitality Business of the Year at this year’s Touch FM Pride of Warwick District Awards which took place in June.