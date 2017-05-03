Warwick residents win 30-year-long campaign to change speed limit

A campaign that has been going on for three decades to change the speed limit on a busy road in Warwick has finally succeeded.

Residents, who live along Birmingham Road, near Stanks Island, have been campaigning for 30 years to have the road speed reduced from 40mph to 30mph.

Later this year Warwickshire County Council will be starting work to help ease the traffic congestion around Stanks Island and Birmingham Road.

The work includes installing traffic control signals that can adjust to fluctuating traffic and shared pedestrian and cycling facilities to create links between the town centre, residential and business areas towards Budbrooke, Hatton and the rail station.

The speed limit change will be included in the works.

John Holland, Warwickshire County councillor for Warwick West, was delighted with the news.

He said: “We have just passed a milestone. The residents along Birmingham Road wanted the 40mph speed limit reduced to 30mph and they have been campaigning for 30 years for this.

“It was a really big issue for the residents as they found it really hard to cross the road to even post a letter.

“Last Tuesday I found out the change will happen and it will be part of the road works for the Stanks Island improvements.

“By having the 30mph it will help the traffic flow and should be an improvement in car exhaust emissions.”

Jenny St. John, Warwickshire County councillor for Warwick North, said: “As county councillors, we have worked hard to input into and improve the Stanks Island programme of works, so I am delighted the speed reduction along Birmingham Road has now been agreed.”

The improvement works to Stanks Island are due to start in the Summer.