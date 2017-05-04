Warwick residents invited to Freemasons’ open day

One of the Warwick Branches of the Freemasons are inviting members of the public to their open day this weekend.

On Saturday the Freemasons of Guys Cliffe are giving those interested an opportunity to meet and talk to some of the Masons.

This will be an opportunity for members of the public to ask questions, hear about what the Masons do and learn about the 300th anniversary of Freemasonry this year.

Guys Cliffe House is a property that was purchased by the Freemasons after a fire in 1992. The Chapel, which was not destroyed in the fire, is used as the meeting place for several Freemasons lodges.

The Masons also maintain the house as part of their role as conservators of national heritage.

Similarly to Freemasonry, Guys Cliffe House has a history dating back hundreds of years, much of which has been and continues to be documented Masonic history.

Historical documentation of the house will also be available to anyone interested on the open day.

Areas of the property including the chapel, parts of which are 13th century, and will be open for public access during the open day.

Membership of the Freemasons is available on request, and is open to everyone. Members of the lodges will be around to discuss what freemasonry has to offer, what people can expect from being a mason and what entry qualifications are required to become a member.

The open day will take place on Saturday from 10am-2pm at Guys Cliffe House, which is located on the A429 directly opposite Hiltons nursery.