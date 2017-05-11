Warwick resident celebrates 100th Birthday

A Warwick resident celebrated her 100th birthday at her home on Sunday with more than 60 friends and members of her family.

Noreen Utley was born in Uckfield in East Sussex.

Noreen Utley with her great great nephew Edward.

She spent many years when she was growing up helping her father who was a Agriculture Engineer.

Noreen moved to Warwick around 40 years ago with her husband Lionel. Lionel died 10 years ago.

To help celebrate her milestone birthday, more than 60 members of Noreen’s friends and family turned up at her Warwick home with an afternoon tea party for her, including her great great nephew Edward who was born this month.