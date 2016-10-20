Warwick Poppy Appeal sets target of £40,000

The Warwick branch of the Royal British Legion are looking to step up this year’s Poppy Appeal to raise more £40,000.

On Monday the branch held their Poppy Appeal launch, where more than 50 people attended. Mike Vallance, Chairman of the Warwick Branch, said: “We are reaching out to the local business community to get them to be more involved in this year’s appeal. Some have brought forward product ideas for the appeal, one idea came from Katie Barnes at Simply Nails who will be looking at doing poppy-themed manicures.”

During the launch the family of Warwick paratrooper Pte Conrad Lewis, who was tragically killed in Afghanistan in 2011, spoke about how importance of the Poppy Appeal.

Mr Vallance said: “For the Lewis family the appeal is incredibly important as they have had three generations serve. Tony, Conrad’s dad, served in Northern Ireland in the Army, Tony’s dad served during World War Two and survived and Conrad signed up and went to Afghanistan. The appeal is just as much about remembrance as it is about raising money.”

Last year the Warwick branch raised £39,700 for the poppy appeal and are looking to raise over £40,000 this year.

Mr Vallance said: “We want to reach out to a younger audience and get more people involved. We are asking people to just to give up an hour of their time to sell poppies and get involved with a great cause so please tweet us on @RBLWarwickPoppy if you want to get involved.

The Warwick branch will have a Saturday stall in the Market Square from October 29 to November 12 and will also have a stall at the chocolate festival on November 6.